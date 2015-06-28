Federal Research Project Employs Arkansas Youth With Disabilities

A state-wide research project called "Arkansas PROMISE"--Promoting Readiness of Minors in Supplemental Security Income--is providing first-time summer jobs to thousands of low-income teens with disabilities. The goal is to improve career outcomes and cultivate financial independence. We visit two teens at work, and also talk with Arkansas PROMISE project lead investigator and state coordinator.
