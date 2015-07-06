© 2022 KUAF
W.O.T.U.S. Awash With Controversy

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 6, 2015 at 2:02 PM CDT
"Waters of the United States," a new federal clean water rule was finalized in late May. The regulation, experts say, ensures waters protected under the Clean Water Act are precisely defined, allowing ease of permitting for business and industry. But agriculturalists and industry claim the rule is murky at best and want to see it drown. We gather perspectives from an Ozarks watershed conservationist and Farm Bureau environmentalist.

Ozarks at Large Stories Water quality
