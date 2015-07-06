W.O.T.U.S. Awash With Controversy

"Waters of the United States," a new federal clean water rule was finalized in late May. The regulation, experts say, ensures waters protected under the Clean Water Act are precisely defined, allowing ease of permitting for business and industry. But agriculturalists and industry claim the rule is murky at best and want to see it drown. We gather perspectives from an Ozarks watershed conservationist and Farm Bureau environmentalist.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.