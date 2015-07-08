Greenwood Clock Tower to be Restored

State and local business leaders announced another tenant for part of the former Fort Smith Whirlpool factory. Greenwood officials move forward with a plan to repair and upgrade the memorial clock tower in its downtown. Ozark Off-Road Cyclists gets approval for its planned improvements of soft-surface trails at Lake Fayetteville, and another religious group calls on state political leaders to authorize a monument on state capitol grounds.
