Arkansas Attorney General Starts Program to Combat Metal Theft

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge yesterday announced a program to train law enforcement officials and scrap metal purchasers to curb metal theft in the state. Arkansas Power Electronics International is acquired by a global technology company. John Simone steps down as CEO of Van Buren-based USA Truck. An NWACC administrator is named to a national panel on college and university policy, and jazz studies students at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah release a new album.

MUSIC: "Back in Tahlee" NSU Jazz'tet