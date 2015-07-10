Arkansas Attorney General Starts Program to Combat Metal Theft

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge yesterday announced a program to train law enforcement officials and scrap metal purchasers to curb metal theft in the state. Arkansas Power Electronics International is acquired by a global technology company. John Simone steps down as CEO of Van Buren-based USA Truck. An NWACC administrator is named to a national panel on college and university policy, and jazz studies students at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah release a new album.
