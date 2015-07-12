Lake Atalanta Park Closing for Renovation

Historic Lake Atalanta Park, a jewel of a place just east of downtown Rogers, is getting a multi-million dollar makeover from lake to springs. We take you on a tour led by city facilities manager, David Hook.
To learn about volunteer opportunities during park renovations, visit Rogersar.gov
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.