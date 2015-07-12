© 2022 KUAF
Lake Atalanta Park Closing for Renovation

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 12, 2015 at 9:41 AM CDT
Historic Lake Atalanta Park, a jewel of a place just east of downtown Rogers, is getting a multi-million dollar makeover from lake to springs. We take you on a tour led by city facilities manager, David Hook.

To learn about volunteer opportunities during park renovations, visit Rogersar.gov

Lake Atalanta
