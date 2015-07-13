River Valley Leaders To Celebrate Completion of Interstate Section

SourceGas, the natural gas provider for much of northwest Arkansas, has been acquired by a South Dakota-based energy company. Local and State leaders tomorrow will celebrate the completion of the latest section of Interstate 49 in the Arkansas River Valley. The Fort Smith board of directors names assistant city administrator Jeff Dingman as acting city administrator following the retirement announcement of Ray Gosack, and a new cycling festival will soon take place in Rogers.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.