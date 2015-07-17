© 2022 KUAF
Local Organization Launches Mobile Food Pantry

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published July 17, 2015 at 1:09 PM CDT

Several thousand Medicaid recipients in the state have received termination notices because they failed to provide income verification. Seeds That Feed will launch its new mobile food network program during Saturday's Fayetteville Farmers Market. FEMA is in the area to connect with residents affected by extreme flooding experienced in recent months. And one Van Buren teacher is honored for her efforts to increase sustainability and environmental education in the classroom and in the community.

