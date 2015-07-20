Beaver Water District Invests in Backup Power Expansion

The Beaver Water District is undertaking a $5 million project to expand its power generation capabilities not only to have a backup supply if the power grid fails, but also to keep its energy costs low. The Elanor Mann School of Nursing at the University of Arkansas gets a million dollars in federal grant funding to put more advanced practice RNs in the field. And the Northwest Arkansas Mall hosts its annual clothing drive, Project Apple Tree, to collect clothes and school supplies for some of the area's most in-need children.
