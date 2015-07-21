State Unemployment Down, Cost of Living Among Lowest In Nation

New data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that unemployment has declined in Arkansas and that the state has the second-to-lowest cost of living in the country. Springdale opens a new fire station that will give it more space and improve the fire department's coverage in the city. Governor Asa Hutchinson orders removal of all National Guard members from storefront recruitment centers in the state. And two historic preservation programs in northwest Arkansas get historic preservation grants from the state.

MUSIC: "Blue Summer" The Gulls