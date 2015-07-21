State Unemployment Down, Cost of Living Among Lowest In Nation

New data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that unemployment has declined in Arkansas and that the state has the second-to-lowest cost of living in the country. Springdale opens a new fire station that will give it more space and improve the fire department's coverage in the city. Governor Asa Hutchinson orders removal of all National Guard members from storefront recruitment centers in the state. And two historic preservation programs in northwest Arkansas get historic preservation grants from the state.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.