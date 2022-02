The Bentonville Public Library's mini branch at the Community Center opened with the center May 8. Since then, more than 1400 items have been checked out from the 1800 item collection, which has something for everyone. The branch is "manned" by two self serve kiosks, "Parker" and Rex", named after the partnership between the library and Bentonville's Parks and Recreation Department.

