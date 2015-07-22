© 2022 KUAF
Vets Test Mental Health Web Self-Screening

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 22, 2015
More than 400 veterans participated in a mental health self-screening web portal pilot project, conducted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System in North Little Rock, in collaboration with an Iowa V.A. The project is sponsored by the Mental Health Quality Enhancement Research Initiative, a national research program funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. We visit the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville to learn about critical mental health issues veterans may face, and also talk with a UAMS project facilitator.

Veterans in crisis may contact their local VA Medical Centers or Community Based Outpatient Clinics for help via this directory.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
