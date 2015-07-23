Arab American Poetry Prize Launched

The University of Arkansas Press and the Radius of Arab American Writers announce the creation of the Etel Adnan Poetry Prize and Poetry Series. Walmart acquires a Chinese e-commerce operation. The Walmart Foundation gives thousands of dollars to LifeSource International for its food pantry program. And businesses on Block Avenue in Fayetteville will hold the 9th annual Dog Daze of Summer to benefit the Humane Society of the Ozarks.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.