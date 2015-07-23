© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Beaver Watershed Alliance Initiates Ambitious Project to Conserve Lakeside Forests

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 23, 2015 at 2:31 PM CDT
Jacqueline Froelich
Beaver Watershed Alliance has completed an ambitious Beaver Lake Forest Landowner Opportunity Assessment. The alliance has also engaged a key group of forest landholders and is providing them guidance on forest management to better conserve water quality. Among them is Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, the second largest forest landholder in the watershed. We visit the park, as well as talk with BWA executive director John Pennington about the endeavor.

Here's a link to the forest assessment report.

MUSIC: "The Forest" Jose Gonzalez

