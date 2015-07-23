Beaver Watershed Alliance Initiates Ambitious Project to Conserve Lakeside Forests

Beaver Watershed Alliance has completed an ambitious Beaver Lake Forest Landowner Opportunity Assessment. The alliance has also engaged a key group of forest landholders and is providing them guidance on forest management to better conserve water quality. Among them is Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, the second largest forest landholder in the watershed. We visit the park, as well as talk with BWA executive director John Pennington about the endeavor.

Here's a link to the forest assessment report.

