Businesses Announce Support for Non-Discrimination Measure

Part of Arkansas' contingent in Congress call on the Department of Defense to arm service members on domestic military installations. The campaign group For Fayetteville announces hundreds of businesses supporting the city's Unified Civil Rights Protection Ordinance, the fate of which voters will decide in September; meanwhile the group Protect Fayetteville, which opposes the ordinance, hasn't publicized any business support for opposing the non-discrimination ordinance. And a recent analysis suggests Benton and Washington counties are among the easiest places in Arkansas to get a mortgage.