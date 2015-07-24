Businesses Announce Support for Non-Discrimination Measure

Part of Arkansas' contingent in Congress call on the Department of Defense to arm service members on domestic military installations. The campaign group For Fayetteville announces hundreds of businesses supporting the city's Unified Civil Rights Protection Ordinance, the fate of which voters will decide in September; meanwhile the group Protect Fayetteville, which opposes the ordinance, hasn't publicized any business support for opposing the non-discrimination ordinance. And a recent analysis suggests Benton and Washington counties are among the easiest places in Arkansas to get a mortgage.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.