Fast Track Foreign Trade Brings Both Benefits and Risks to Arkansas, Experts Say

Expanded free trade with both Europe and Asia will greatly benefit commerce in Arkansas, according to a global trade expert at the World Trade Center Arkansas. And while the new Trans-Pacific and Trans-Atlantic Partnerships are pegged as progressive, Arkansas labor and public policy advocates worry that—like NAFTA—American jobs, human rights, and the environment remain at stake.
