Fast Track Foreign Trade Brings Both Benefits and Risks to Arkansas, Experts Say

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 26, 2015 at 8:31 AM CDT
Jacqueline Froelich
Expanded free trade with both Europe and Asia will greatly benefit commerce in Arkansas, according to a global trade expert at the World Trade Center Arkansas. And while the new Trans-Pacific and Trans-Atlantic Partnerships are pegged as progressive, Arkansas labor and public policy advocates worry that—like NAFTA—American jobs, human rights, and the environment remain at stake.

Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
