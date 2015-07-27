Lists, A Highway Closure and More

Interstate 49 will be subject to overnight lane closures as part of widening work between Fayetteville and Springdale. Governor Asa Hutchinson is named vice-chair of a homeland security and public safety committee under the National Governors' Association. The Beaver Watershed Alliance holds its final public meeting this month on the Lakeside Opportunity Assessment Project. The CEO of ArcBest Corporation is included on a list of influential women business leaders in the U.S., Fayetteville is included in a list of cute small towns, and XNA is included on a list by Business Insider, ranking the northwest Arkansas airport as among the more expensive to fly through in the country.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.