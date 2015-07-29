Butler Hollow Forest Restoration Project Draft Proposal Thinned

Last winter, the USDA Forest Service issued a draft proposal to thin and burn Butler Hollow, a large preserve on the Mark Twain National Forest bordering Carroll County in Southwest Missouri. Intense opposition to the plan compelled project planners to come up with fresh alternatives.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.