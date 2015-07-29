Community Paramedic Program Coming to Bella Vista

New employment numbers suggest northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith area economies continue to improve. Bella Bista aldermen vote to partner with Mercy Health Systems on a program to help recently released patients in an effort to cut down on hospital readmissions. Seven Hills Homeless Center asks the community for food pantry donations this month. And Carl Albert State College in Poteau and Salisaw, Okla. gets a $2 million federal grant to provide Student Support Services to low-income, disabled and first generation college students.
