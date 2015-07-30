© 2022 KUAF
More Parking On the Way for XNA

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published July 30, 2015 at 11:49 AM CDT

The Walmart Foundation announces more than a million dollars worth of grants issued to Arkansas non-profit organizations. Construction is underway for more surface parking at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport while long-range plans for a parking deck are still being considered. The FEMA Recovery Center will close next week in Crawford County. And the latest State of the Lake report from Beaver Water District suggests the lake healthy overall for 2014, but issues of nutrient run-off and fall algae blooms still persist.

Timothy Dennis
