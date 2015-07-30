More Parking On the Way for XNA

The Walmart Foundation announces more than a million dollars worth of grants issued to Arkansas non-profit organizations. Construction is underway for more surface parking at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport while long-range plans for a parking deck are still being considered. The FEMA Recovery Center will close next week in Crawford County. And the latest State of the Lake report from Beaver Water District suggests the lake healthy overall for 2014, but issues of nutrient run-off and fall algae blooms still persist.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.