Ranging from green (good) to intense dark red (hazard), ozone air quality alerts are issued every summer across the U.S.--including, occasionally, for Arkansas. But how is surface ozone different from stratospheric ozone? And how can it harm us? Katherine Benenati, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, explains.

To receive smartphone ozone alerts, visit http://www.enviroflash.info

