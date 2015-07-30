© 2022 KUAF
Ozone 101

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 30, 2015 at 11:52 AM CDT
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NOAA Air Quality Forecast Capability

Ranging from green (good) to intense dark red (hazard), ozone air quality alerts are issued every summer across the U.S.--including, occasionally, for Arkansas. But how is surface ozone different from stratospheric ozone? And how can it harm us? Katherine Benenati, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, explains.

To receive smartphone ozone alerts, visit http://www.enviroflash.info

MUSIC: "Ozone Mama" The Black Crowes

