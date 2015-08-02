© 2022 KUAF
Eureka Springs Community Center

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 2, 2015 at 7:58 AM CDT
Eureka Springs, population 2,000, has plenty of attractions and accommodations for tourists, but has never had a community center for locals. Two project proposals are in play to construct a public town center, on a vacant public school campus located in Eureka's historic district. (UPDATE: The National Endowment for the Arts has declined a planning grant to keep the historic school building intact, making way for potential commercial development.)

