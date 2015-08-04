Colleges Develop, Start and Delay New Programs

The University of Arkansas is developing a new research center using $20 million in National Science Foundation money and collaboration with other Arkansas universities and industries. Northwest Arkansas Community College delays the start of its new Occupational and Life Skills program for cognitively disabled students. Arkansas Tech University in Ozark receives accreditation for its new Associate of Applied Science in Logistics Management program. The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith explores the feasibility of establishing an instructional program in beer brewing. And, two area counties are now at moderate risk for wildfires.

