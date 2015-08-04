© 2022 KUAF
Patient Centered Care Leads VHSO Discussion

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 4, 2015
Jacqueline Froelich
Yesterday, the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks hosted a media round table. Conversations surrounded a patient centered model of care introduce last year, care facilitated through telecommunications, and an expansion to the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

