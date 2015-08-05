Master's Degree Program Latest Stepping Stone for UAFS

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith recently received approval from the Higher Learning Commission for its new Master's of Science in Healthcare Administration program, a feat that few would have imagined a decade ago. Governor Asa Hutchinson touts the fact that a hiring freeze he implemented during his first days in office has resulted in millions of dollars in savings for the state. The city of Fayetteville moves forward with two pilot programs aimed at diverting more waste from the landfill. And Ozark Regional Transit schedules a special board meeting to request federal Surface Transportation Program funding to acquire more buses.

MUSIC: "The Dawn of Man" Mayflower