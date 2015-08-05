© 2022 KUAF
Master's Degree Program Latest Stepping Stone for UAFS

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published August 5, 2015 at 12:36 PM CDT

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith recently received approval from the Higher Learning Commission for its new Master's of Science in Healthcare Administration program, a feat that few would have imagined a decade ago. Governor Asa Hutchinson touts the fact that a hiring freeze he implemented during his first days in office has resulted in millions of dollars in savings for the state. The city of Fayetteville moves forward with two pilot programs aimed at diverting more waste from the landfill. And Ozark Regional Transit schedules a special board meeting to request federal Surface Transportation Program funding to acquire more buses.

Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
