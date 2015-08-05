Private Option Expansion Tentative

For more than a year, Arkansas has been using federal Medicaid dollars to deliver free private health insurance to the poor. While the experimental “Private Option" appears to be a success, the program continues to experience glitches--and its longevity remains uncertain.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.