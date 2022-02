That's the name of Susan Culp's first book. She's a former magazine journalist, radio personality, and showbiz entertainer, and 15 years ago, she was single. Inspired by her experiences with internet dating, her book provides some comic relief to being single and in your 50s. Culp will speak Sunday at 2:00 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

