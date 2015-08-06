Most Wildfires are Caused by Humans
There’s a heightened risk of wildfires in Arkansas this month. The late summer period is the state’s second season for fires, after the spring. Adrianne Barnes with the Arkansas Forestry Commission says humidity levels below 40 percent, dry vegetation, and wind speeds above ten miles an hour create dangerous conditions. Barnes says 28 counties in southwest and central Arkansas are under moderate wildfire danger, and nine counties in the state have instituted burn bans.