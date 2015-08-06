© 2022 KUAF
Reforming Arkansas's Medical Industrial Complex

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 6, 2015 at 1:55 PM CDT
The four-year-old Arkansas Health Care Payment Improvement Initiative has established a patient-centered medical home payment model in conjunction with episodes of care, with the aim of reforming health care payment and delivery in Arkansas. We learn the fundamentals, as well as get a prognosis from Dr. William Golden, director of Arkansas Medicaid.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
