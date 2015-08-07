New Cycling League Aims For Competitive Cycling in Arkansas Schools

Oklahoma's Tax Free Weekend is today (Friday) through Sunday. The Arkansas National Interscholastic Cycling Project League plans to be a resource for cycling education for junior and senior high schoolers in Arkansas, and organizers hope to get schools throughout the state to implement scholastic cycling teams. Arvest Bank and Mercy Health partner for a series of cooking demonstrations using ingredients from the Bentonville Farmers Market. The Fort Smith Farmers Market begins accepting SNAP benefits. And John Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods, divests a significant amount of his stock holdings in the company his grandfather founded.
