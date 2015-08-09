© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Christian Scientists Rooted in Early Christianity

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 9, 2015 at 10:20 AM CDT
christian_science.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

Christian Scientists have had a continuous presence in Northwest Arkansas since 1907, with five other churches established around the state. The religion is often misunderstood. But adherents act and believe much like Christ's first disciples. We take you to First Church of Christ, Scientist in Fayetteville

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich