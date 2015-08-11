New Panic Button App Launches in Arkansas

The University of Arkansas partners with several other universities in the U.S. and abroad to form a multi-million dollar research institute to improve power and efficiency of road-going vehicles. A new panic button app will soon roll out to public school employees in Arkansas; it's been developed by the same company who deployed Smart 911 in the state. Governor Asa Hutchinson announces more than a million dollars in Community Development Block Grants for cities and counties in Arkansas. And Walmart heiress Alice Walton announces plans to sell her cutting horse operation to focus more time on Crystal Bridges.

