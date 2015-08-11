New Panic Button App Launches in Arkansas

The University of Arkansas partners with several other universities in the U.S. and abroad to form a multi-million dollar research institute to improve power and efficiency of road-going vehicles. A new panic button app will soon roll out to public school employees in Arkansas; it's been developed by the same company who deployed Smart 911 in the state. Governor Asa Hutchinson announces more than a million dollars in Community Development Block Grants for cities and counties in Arkansas. And Walmart heiress Alice Walton announces plans to sell her cutting horse operation to focus more time on Crystal Bridges.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.