Protect Fayetteville Rallies Opposition to Uniform Protection Ordinance

U.S. Prosecuting Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas Connor Eldridge announces his resignation from the post, effective later this month. Opponents of a Uniform Civil Rights Protection Ordinance rally in Fayetteville. Ozark voters pass a one-cent sales tax to construct a recreation center and an emergency services facility. Fayetteville's Water and Sewer Division smoke tests portions of the city's sewer system. And the Walton Family Foundation infuses millions of dollars into an expansion of the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program at NorthWest Arkansas Community College.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.