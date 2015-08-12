Protect Fayetteville Rallies Opposition to Uniform Protection Ordinance

U.S. Prosecuting Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas Connor Eldridge announces his resignation from the post, effective later this month. Opponents of a Uniform Civil Rights Protection Ordinance rally in Fayetteville. Ozark voters pass a one-cent sales tax to construct a recreation center and an emergency services facility. Fayetteville's Water and Sewer Division smoke tests portions of the city's sewer system. And the Walton Family Foundation infuses millions of dollars into an expansion of the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program at NorthWest Arkansas Community College.