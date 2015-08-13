University of the Ozarks Expects Largest Freshmen Class in 12 Years

The Arkansas Department of Health announces its plans to transition many of the programs offered by its In-Home Health Services Department to providers in the private sector. The University of the Ozarks in Clarksville has closed admissions for the fall semester after a large class has already signed up for classes. The University of Arkansas gets a National Science Foundation grant to study an alternative semiconductor that could withstand higher temperatures than typical silicon. And the Amazeum celebrates a significant milestone less than a month after it opened to the public.