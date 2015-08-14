Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Assessing Two Resignations
Published August 14, 2015 at 12:48 PM CDT
Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics discusses the recent announcements from Arkansas' Chief Justice and the US Attorney for Arkansas' Western District.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.