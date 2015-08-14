© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Seventh Public School Community Clinic Opens in Northwest Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 14, 2015 at 12:46 PM CDT
elmdale_school_clinic.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

Community Clinic, a healthcare ministry of St. Francis House, has opened its seventh school-based health center at Elmdale Elementary in Springdale. We take a tour and attend a celebration inside the school honoring National Community Health Center Week. 

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich