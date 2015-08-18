Fayetteville Aldermen to Consider IT Infrastructure Upgrades

XNA officials announce non-stop flights to San Francisco will begin in October; Fayetteville High School implements a formal traffic plan for the new school year; the University of Arkansas announces that the 2015 fiscal year was the fifth consecutive year for fundraising efforts to bring in more than $100 million, and Fayetteville aldermen are set to consider spending about $3 million to upgrade core components of the city's information technology infrastructure.

MUSIC: "Crack in a Stone" Hjaltalin