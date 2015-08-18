Fayetteville Aldermen to Consider IT Infrastructure Upgrades

XNA officials announce non-stop flights to San Francisco will begin in October; Fayetteville High School implements a formal traffic plan for the new school year; the University of Arkansas announces that the 2015 fiscal year was the fifth consecutive year for fundraising efforts to bring in more than $100 million, and Fayetteville aldermen are set to consider spending about $3 million to upgrade core components of the city's information technology infrastructure.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.