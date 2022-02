Roby Brock leads a roundtable discussion focused on the resignation of Chief Justice Jim Hannah, U.S. Attorney Connor Eldridge’s political future and the restart of the state’s death penalty. Joining in on the conversation are KATV’s lead capitol reporter Janelle Lilley, Michael Tilley from The City Wire and Bill “Scoop" Lancaster, former Senate chief of staff at the Arkansas State Senate and author of a new book called “Inside the Arkansas Legislature.”