Ozarks at Large Stories

Marshallese Epic to be Screened in Springdale

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 19, 2015 at 12:10 PM CDT
Poster courtesy Microwave Films
Jilel: The Calling of the Shell” is being shown in Springdale at the Jones Center this weekend. Characterized as a “global warming fairy tale,” the film explores how a little islander girl confronts both her tribal ancestry and rising seas which are engulfing her Pacific archipelago. We talk with the film's director about the film's message and what climate change is doing to the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Marshall Islands Marshallese community
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
