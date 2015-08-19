Marshallese Epic to be Screened in Springdale

“Jilel: The Calling of the Shell” is being shown in Springdale at the Jones Center this weekend. Characterized as a “global warming fairy tale,” the film explores how a little islander girl confronts both her tribal ancestry and rising seas which are engulfing her Pacific archipelago. We talk with the film's director about the film's message and what climate change is doing to the Republic of the Marshall Islands.
