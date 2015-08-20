Marshals Museum to Partner with Walmart

Water service should be returned to normal in Paris by the end of the day after an overnight water line break caused customers on the western side of town to lose water pressure. Home sales are set to top a billion dollars in Washington and Benton counties by the end of August, and the U.S. Marshals Museum is partnering with a couple of local Walmart stores to sell commemorative coins which benefit the Marshals Museum.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.