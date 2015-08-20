© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Marshals Museum to Partner with Walmart

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published August 20, 2015 at 4:17 PM CDT

Water service should be returned to normal in Paris by the end of the day after an overnight water line break caused customers on the western side of town to lose water pressure. Home sales are set to top a billion dollars in Washington and Benton counties by the end of August, and the U.S. Marshals Museum is partnering with a couple of local Walmart stores to sell commemorative coins which benefit the Marshals Museum.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Local and regional news briefs
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis