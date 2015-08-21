Walmart Announces $25 Million For Global Disaster Relief

On the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation announce a commitment to global disaster relief and recovery organizations. The latest section of the Bella Vista Bypass opens, and several road closures or adjustments are scheduled for this weekend. And, the Red Cross in Arkansas is piloting a program designed to save blood donors time during their appointment for making a donation.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.