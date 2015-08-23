Organic Egg Company Building Facility in Carroll County

Mid-States Specialty Eggs, Inc. of Smithton, Missouri is building an organic egg processing and distribution plant in Berryville—the first like it in Arkansas. The new Berryville factory will stimulate both jobs and regional organic egg production.
