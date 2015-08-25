© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Author Relives Her Childhood in a Long Ago Resort Town

KUAF
Published August 25, 2015 at 12:55 PM CDT
sally_and_me_0.jpeg

Well before Bella Vista was the retirement community it is known as, the town was a retreat for 3,000 people each summer. Constance Waddell grew up there in the 1940s. Her parents managed the resort, leaving Connie May, as she was known at the time, to explore the area with one of its visitors, Sally. Waddell wrote about their summers together in the book Sally and Me. Though it was written in 2002, it is relevant today as the resort celebrates its 100th summer, and children in the area can ever relate to its stories.  

Ozarks at Large Stories