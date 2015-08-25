Author Relives Her Childhood in a Long Ago Resort Town

Well before Bella Vista was the retirement community it is known as, the town was a retreat for 3,000 people each summer. Constance Waddell grew up there in the 1940s. Her parents managed the resort, leaving Connie May, as she was known at the time, to explore the area with one of its visitors, Sally. Waddell wrote about their summers together in the book Sally and Me. Though it was written in 2002, it is relevant today as the resort celebrates its 100th summer, and children in the area can ever relate to its stories.