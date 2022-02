40 Year UA law professor Howard Brill was chosen this week by Governor Asa Hutchinson to serve out the remaining 16 months in Chief Justice Jim Hannah's 8 year term who resigned this month due to health problems. Brill will be sworn in Tuesday, and while he is taking a leave of absence to pursue the challenge, he will return to the UA in the spring of 2017 to do what he loves: teaching.

