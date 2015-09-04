Band Performs Anywhere From Bars to Farmers Markets

Five years ago, the band Sad Daddy, comprised of Melissa Carper on standup bass, Joe Sundell on Banjo and Brian Martin on guitar, came together as a group, and released an album. A few years later, the band cooled off when Carper and Sundell moved to Austin, Texas. But earlier this year, the group was again together in the Ozarks, and they added a fourth member, Rebecca Patek on fiddle. Oh a hot Sunday in August, the three original members of Sad Daddy came to the Firmin-Garner Performance studio to talk about music and to play a few songs.