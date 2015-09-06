© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Students Discover What Art Is

KUAF
Published September 6, 2015 at 11:09 AM CDT
cb_education_.jpeg
Christina Karnatz
/

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville sees 40,000 students each school year through its various school tour programs. A group of high school art students from Monett, Mo. recently participated in an artistic process tour and were first faced with the question "What is art?" Tours for all ages are available at no charge, thanks to a grant from the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation. The museum also offers programs for educators to learn how to integrate art into their classrooms.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Crystal Bridges