Students Discover What Art Is

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville sees 40,000 students each school year through its various school tour programs. A group of high school art students from Monett, Mo. recently participated in an artistic process tour and were first faced with the question "What is art?" Tours for all ages are available at no charge, thanks to a grant from the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation. The museum also offers programs for educators to learn how to integrate art into their classrooms.