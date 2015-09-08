© 2022 KUAF
Voters Can Cast Ballots at Any Polling Place Today in Fayetteville

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published September 8, 2015 at 12:20 PM CDT

The election for the city's unified civil rights protection ordinance is the first where registered voters can cast their ballots at any polling place in the city, thanks in part to investments in electronic voting infrastructure. A former employee of Tyson Foods pleads guilty to scheming to defraud the company for more than half a million dollars. Several area animal shelters plan a coordinated adoption event for later this week. And Ozarks Electric Cooperative moves forward with plans for a solar power array to be built in Springdale.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
