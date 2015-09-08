Voters Can Cast Ballots at Any Polling Place Today in Fayetteville

The election for the city's unified civil rights protection ordinance is the first where registered voters can cast their ballots at any polling place in the city, thanks in part to investments in electronic voting infrastructure. A former employee of Tyson Foods pleads guilty to scheming to defraud the company for more than half a million dollars. Several area animal shelters plan a coordinated adoption event for later this week. And Ozarks Electric Cooperative moves forward with plans for a solar power array to be built in Springdale.