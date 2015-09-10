Arkansas Man Among First in Nation Retroactively Granted Same-Sex Spousal Death Benefits

Former Arkansas resident, Dave Williams, represented by Lambda Legal, the nation's largest LGBT litigation group based in Washington, D.C., is the first in the U.S. to be conveyed his deceased spouse's social security death benefits retroactively under Obergefell, the recent U.S. Supreme Court case which decided in favor of legalizing federal same-sex marriage. Williams has battled to obtain the entitlement for five years.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.