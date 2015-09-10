© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Man Among First in Nation Retroactively Granted Same-Sex Spousal Death Benefits

KUAF | By Ozarks at Large Staff
Published September 10, 2015 at 12:01 PM CDT
lambda_ar.jpg
Photo courtesy Dave Williams
Former Arkansas resident, Dave Williams, represented by Lambda Legal, the nation's largest LGBT litigation group based in Washington, D.C., is the first in the U.S. to be conveyed his deceased spouse's social security death benefits retroactively under Obergefell, the recent U.S. Supreme Court case which decided in favor of legalizing federal same-sex marriage. Williams has battled to obtain the entitlement for five years.

MUSIC: "Confidence" P'ARIS

LGBTQ
