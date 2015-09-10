Arkansas Man Among First in Nation Retroactively Granted Same-Sex Spousal Death Benefits

Former Arkansas resident, Dave Williams, represented by Lambda Legal, the nation's largest LGBT litigation group based in Washington, D.C., is the first in the U.S. to be conveyed his deceased spouse's social security death benefits retroactively under Obergefell, the recent U.S. Supreme Court case which decided in favor of legalizing federal same-sex marriage. Williams has battled to obtain the entitlement for five years.

