Ozarks at Large Stories

Singing the Stories of Home

Published September 11, 2015 at 12:04 PM CDT
courtesy photo
Though Luke Pruitt calls Fort Smith home, the tracks on Songs of Home, Pt. 2 tell the stories of a hometown. A writer first and musician second, Pruitt tackles tough topics such as immigration and a world after 9/11. His latest work, which will be released October 9, is a novella album. The fictional autobiographical and nonfictional biographical pieces are meant to be taken in all at once, though they're meaningful enough to stand alone. Pruitt will perform October 3 at 6:30 p.m. at The Walmart Museum in Bentonville.  

