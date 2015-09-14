UA to Offer Tuition Break to Illinois Students

The University of Arkansas will add Illinois to its New Arkansan Non-Resident Tuition Award Scholarship program in the 2016 academic year, expanding student recruitment from a solely regional to more of a national effort. Governor Asa Hutchinson appoints a new member to the NorthWest Arkansas Community College board of trustees. Washington County justices of the peace vote to videotape and live stream all quorum court committee meetings in addition to the regular quorum court meetings already available. Also, Springdale officially gets a new police chief.