Downtown Design Sessions Held in Springdale

Throughout this week, the public will have an opportunity to help design the Downtown Springdale Master Plan with public design sessions and open design studios being held throughout the week at Arts Center of the Ozarks. The proposed Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Smith moves forward after receiving pre-accreditation. The Beaver Watershed Alliance seeks volunteers for an effort Thursday to remove invasive species from Kessler Mountain in Fayetteville. Home sales continue to rise in northwest Arkansas, and the College of Engineering at the U of A reports record enrollment numbers.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.