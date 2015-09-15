Downtown Design Sessions Held in Springdale

Throughout this week, the public will have an opportunity to help design the Downtown Springdale Master Plan with public design sessions and open design studios being held throughout the week at Arts Center of the Ozarks. The proposed Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Smith moves forward after receiving pre-accreditation. The Beaver Watershed Alliance seeks volunteers for an effort Thursday to remove invasive species from Kessler Mountain in Fayetteville. Home sales continue to rise in northwest Arkansas, and the College of Engineering at the U of A reports record enrollment numbers.

MUSIC: "Defeat" Epic45